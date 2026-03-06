MTG Says Tucker Carlson Would Beat Trump

Tucker Carlson just picked up a 2028 presidential cheerleader—from inside the MAGA universe that President Trump says he defines, reports Axios . Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is publicly urging the ex-Fox News host to run for the White House, days after Trump told ABC News that Carlson had "lost his way" and wasn't truly MAGA. Carlson, who has previously brushed off presidential chatter and is widely expected to back Vice President JD Vance in 2028, told Status founder Oliver Darcy he's "annoyed" with Trump but will "always love him."

Greene is less forgiving. Defending Carlson over his fierce opposition to a prospective war with Iran, which he called "absolutely disgusting and evil," she posted on X that "I SUPPORT TUCKER," and that Trump "doesn't even know what MAGA is anymore and turned it into MIGA. Trump is not America First, he's donor first." Further, "Tucker would beat Trump" if Trump attempted an unconstitutional third term. The rift traces largely to Israel and Iran policy, where Carlson, Greene, and media figures like Steve Bannon and Megyn Kelly have broken with Trump, drawing accusations of antisemitism from some pro-Israel MAGA influencers. For now, though, polling suggests the Republican base is still firmly with Trump—and his definition of MAGA.