Years Overdue, Capitol Plaque Honoring Officers Goes Up

A plaque honoring law enforcement officers who defended the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was finally mounted inside the building before dawn Saturday, three years after Congress' own deadline to put it up passed. Around 4am, two members from the Architect of the Capitol installed the bronze marker on a granite wall near a west front entrance, the Washington Post reports, close to where rioters massed during the attack. Congress ordered the plaque in March 2022 and required it be displayed by mid-March 2023, but it had remained in storage in the Capitol basement, surrounded by maintenance equipment. The installation was carried out without ceremony, speeches, or media present.

Democrats had for months accused House Speaker Mike Johnson of blocking the installation by not directing the Architect of the Capitol to proceed; his office previously said the project was "not implementable" and did not respond to a request for comment Saturday. After Johnson said it couldn't be installed, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis went onto the Senate floor and proposed a resolution, which passed with no objections, to place the plaque on the Senate side until it goes up at its permanent location on the Capitol's west front, per the AP. Former Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn and Metropolitan Police officer Daniel Hodges sued last year to force compliance with the law.

The plaque lists nearly two dozen agencies that responded, including US Capitol Police, DC police, the Secret Service, the National Guard, and Maryland and Virginia state police, to defend the building from President Trump's supporters echoing his false claims of a stolen election. A QR code posted next to it links to a 45-page roster of officers on duty that day. Hodges, who was crushed by the rioters in the heavy doors steps away from where the plaque is now displayed, said Saturday that the plaque is not in full compliance with the law. The original statute said all of the officers' names should be listed, among other technical specifications. "The weight of a judicial ruling would help secure the memorial against future tampering," he said.

The plaque reads: "On behalf of a grateful Congress, this plaque honors the extraordinary individuals who bravely protected and defended this symbol of democracy on January 6, 2021. Their heroism will never be forgotten."