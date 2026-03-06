In the End, Noem Done In by Unending 'Drama'

Kristi Noem gave her opponents plenty of ammo to work with, as a Wall Street Journal investigation previously revealed. The New York Times has a further catalog, dealing not only with controversial moves as head of the Department of Homeland Security (including labeling protesters "domestic terrorists") but with her "self-promotional approach" to running the department. That started early, with her display of a pricey Rolex while touring a notorious prison in El Salvador. But much coverage in the wake of her firing by President Trump on Thursday has centered on a $220 million ad campaign she orchestrated. Details:

The campaign: Watch one of the ads at the Hill. The video features Noem on a horse near Mount Rushmore in the Black Hills of South Dakota, the state where she served as governor. "You cross the border illegally, we'll find you," Noem says at one point. "Break our laws, we'll punish you. Harm American citizens, there will be consequences. But if you come here the right way, your American dream can be as big as these endless skies. From President Trump and me, welcome home." One big focus of the campaign was encouraging undocumented migrants to self-deport.