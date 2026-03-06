Kennedy Center Lawsuit Seeks to Block Trump's Remodeling

A Democratic lawmaker is asking a judge to hit pause on President Trump's plan for the Kennedy Center to go dark for two years. Rep. Joyce Beatty, a congressional trustee of the performing arts venue, has amended her existing lawsuit—intended to keep his name off the building—to seek a court order blocking what Trump has described as a "complete rebuilding" of the complex starting this summer. In her filing in federal court in Washington, the New York Times reports, Beatty argues Trump is effectively preparing to raze the current structure without the required approval by Congress. She points to the president's surprise, unauthorized demolition of the White House East Wing last year as a warning sign.
Beatty's lawyers say Trump "cannot shut down and demolish the Kennedy Center without congressional authorization—and he cannot silence dissenting trustees." The filing also seeks a temporary restraining order to ensure Beatty can take part in a March 16 trustees meeting, per the Washington Post. The suit contends closing the center would violate federal law establishing it as a "living memorial" to John F. Kennedy and requiring it to continue presenting the performing arts. The White House counters that Trump is rescuing a "tired, broken and dilapidated" institution and turning it into a more accessible destination. Trump insists he won't tear the building down, saying he'll reuse its steel and some marble, but has not detailed the renovation plans.