Kennedy Center Lawsuit Seeks to Block Trump's Remodeling

A Democratic lawmaker is asking a judge to hit pause on President Trump's plan for the Kennedy Center to go dark for two years. Rep. Joyce Beatty, a congressional trustee of the performing arts venue, has amended her existing lawsuit—intended to keep his name off the building—to seek a court order blocking what Trump has described as a "complete rebuilding" of the complex starting this summer. In her filing in federal court in Washington, the New York Times reports, Beatty argues Trump is effectively preparing to raze the current structure without the required approval by Congress. She points to the president's surprise, unauthorized demolition of the White House East Wing last year as a warning sign.