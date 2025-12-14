Egypt Unveils Restored Statues of Pharaoh in Luxor

Egypt on Sunday revealed the revamp of two colossal statues of a prominent pharaoh in the southern city of Luxor, the latest in the government's archaeological events intended to draw more tourists to the country. The giant alabaster statues, known as the Colossi of Memnon, were reassembled in a renovation project that lasted about two decades, the AP reports. They represent Amenhotep III, who ruled ancient Egypt about 3,400 years ago. The unveiling came just six weeks after the inauguration of the long-delayed Grand Egyptian Museum, the centerpiece of the government's bid to bring tourists' cash into the troubled economy. "This site is going to be a point of interest for years to come," Tourism and Antiquities Minister Sherif Fathy said at the ceremony.