ICE Detainee Tied to Press Secretary Has Message for Her

The woman whose ICE detention unexpectedly drew in the White House press secretary is back home in Massachusetts—but she says she still hasn't seen her 11-year-old son. Bruna Ferreira, a 33-year-old Brazilian national and former fiancee of Michael Leavitt—the brother of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and father of Ferreira's son—told CNN she was stopped by unmarked vehicles while driving to pick up her child from school on Nov. 12. Agents surrounded her, already knowing her name, she said, and took her to a local police station before transferring her into federal custody. She said she spent 26 days in ICE facilities across four additional states before ending up in a detention center in Louisiana, more than 1,500 miles from where she was originally detained.

An immigration judge this week ordered her release on $1,500 bond, the lowest allowed by law, and her case will proceed in Boston immigration court. The Department of Homeland Security says Ferreira overstayed a tourist visa and called her "a criminal illegal alien from Brazil." Ferreira denied having a criminal record—"I don't even have a parking ticket," she said—and her attorney said she's a former DACA recipient who came to the US at age 6, and who has been trying to obtain a green card and is the target of "false character assassination." DHS says she must now submit to periodic check-ins with ICE.

Ferreira said she was unable to speak with her son during her detention and hasn't seen him since her return, as she's wearing a GPS monitor and the boy's father hasn't brought him to see her. She also hasn't heard from Karoline Leavitt, her son's godmother, she said. Ferreira noted that she has tried to keep cordial ties with her ex's family, even giving the OK for her son to attend the White House's Easter egg hunt last spring, per the Washington Post.

Addressing the press secretary directly, Ferreira said on CNN: "You're a mother now. And you should know. How would you feel if you were in my shoes? How would you feel if somebody did this to you?" Michael Leavitt, meanwhile, told WBUR: "I would never ask my sister to abuse her government position to help anyone, including me—nor would I ever assume she would do so." That outlet has more on the couple's "contentious" custody battle.