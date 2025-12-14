Ukraine's Birth Rate Hits Crisis Levels as War Drags On

Ukraine is facing a dramatic population crisis, with birth rates plummeting and millions fleeing the country amid the ongoing war. The hospital in small town Hoshcha has near-empty maternity ward that underscores the severity of the crisis, with just 139 births recorded so far this year—a sharp decline from more than 400 annually a decade ago. The country, which had a population of 42 million before Russia's 2022 invasion, has now declined to under 36 million, with projections by Ukraine's National Academy of Sciences forecasting a drop to as low as 25 million by 2051, per Reuters .

Ukraine now has the highest death rate and lowest birth rate on Earth, with three deaths for every birth. Life expectancy has taken a sharp dive as well, especially for men, whose average lifespan has fallen to 57.3 years; before the war, it was 65.2 years. Some Ukrainian towns are experiencing the crisis more directly than others: For example, 141 residents of Hoshcha and its surrounding district have died since the war started almost four years ago, according to the town council. The population of the village of Duliby, about 6 miles from Hoshcha, is down to under 200 people with nine men having been drafted.

"What if [my two sons] are taken away too?" asks one resident whose husband is MIA. "What would I do without them?" Locals say the lack of stability is a major deterrent for young families. The government is attempting to address the issue with a demographic strategy aimed at curbing emigration and encouraging Ukrainians abroad to return. The plan includes improving infrastructure and housing and, if necessary, opening the door to immigrants to fill labor gaps. Euromaidan Press reports that Ukraine is even offering lump-sum "baby bonuses," recently raised to more than $1,200 per child.