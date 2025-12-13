Spain's Prime Minister Holds to Lonely Stance on Immigration

With most European leaders talking tougher about immigration in the face of a rise in far-right populism and Trump administration warnings that they could face "civilizational erasure" unless they tighten their borders, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stands apart. The Iberian nation has taken in millions of people from Latin America and Africa in recent years, and the leftist Sánchez regularly extols the financial and social benefits that immigrants who legally come to Spain bring to the eurozone's fourth-largest economy. Spain's choice, Sanchez often says, is between "being an open and prosperous country or a closed and poor one." The elements include: