Australian Beach Massacre Leaves 12 Dead, 29 Wounded

A beach massacre at a Jewish event in Australia killed 12 people and wounded 29, reports the Guardian.
- Police say at least two shooters opened fire Sunday at Sydney's Bondi Beach at an event called Chanukah by the Sea to celebrate the start of Hanukkah, per the AP.
- One of the gunmen is dead, and a second is in critical condition, reports the BBC. It was not immediately clear if others were at large.
- "An act of evil antisemitism, terrorism, that has struck the heart of our nation," said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. "This is a terrible night for Sydney." New South Wales Premier Chris Minns told reporters the "attack was designed to target Sydney's Jewish community."