Australian Beach Massacre Leaves 12 Dead, 29 Wounded

At least two gunmen opened fire at Jewish event at Bondi Beach; one of the shooters is dead
Posted Dec 14, 2025 6:02 AM CST
In Australia, Hanukkah Shooting Kills 12, Wounds 29
Bystanders stay where police cordon off an area at Bondi Beach after a reported shooting in Sydney, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025.   (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

A beach massacre at a Jewish event in Australia killed 12 people and wounded 29, reports the Guardian.

  • Police say at least two shooters opened fire Sunday at Sydney's Bondi Beach at an event called Chanukah by the Sea to celebrate the start of Hanukkah, per the AP.
  • One of the gunmen is dead, and a second is in critical condition, reports the BBC. It was not immediately clear if others were at large.
  • "An act of evil antisemitism, terrorism, that has struck the heart of our nation," said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. "This is a terrible night for Sydney." New South Wales Premier Chris Minns told reporters the "attack was designed to target Sydney's Jewish community."

  • Authorities say they found what has been described as at least one improvised explosive device in one of the suspect's cars.
  • About 1,000 people were attending the event. "You heard a few pops, and I freaked out and ran away," attendee Lachlan Moran tells the AP. "I started sprinting. I just had that intuition. I sprinted as quickly as I could." The shooting continued for about five minutes, he said.
  • Video from the scene appears to show an attendee wrestling the gun away from one of the attackers. Minns called him a "genuine hero."

