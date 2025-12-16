Chief of Staff Wiles: Trump Has 'Alcoholic's Personality'

President Trump may be a teetotaler, but he has an "alcoholic's personality," according to chief of staff Susie Wiles. It's one of the surprisingly candid observations revealed in a lengthy Vanity Fair profile of the powerful yet low-profile White House figure. The piece by Chris Whipple is based on multiple interviews over the past year, so extensive it has a Part 1 and a Part 2. Wiles is already calling it a "hit piece" and saying her remarks were taken out of context. Some of those drawing attention:

"Some clinical psychologist that knows one million times more than I do will dispute what I'm going to say. But high-functioning alcoholics or alcoholics in general, their personalities are exaggerated when they drink. And so I'm a little bit of an expert in big personalities." Trump, says Wiles, has "an alcoholic's personality." He "operates [with] a view that there's nothing he can't do. Nothing, zero, nothing."

She said Trump was not "on a retribution tour," but when Whipple mentioned the prosecution of New York Attorney General Letitia James on mortgage fraud, she said, "Well, that might be the one retribution." On the same general topic: "In some cases, it may look like retribution," she said. "And there may be an element of that from time to time. Who would blame him? Not me."

She said Trump "was wrong" about his allegations that the Jeffrey Epstein files incriminate Bill Clinton.