Dog Treats Recalled in 7 States

Dog owners in seven states are being urged to check their treat stash after a popular biscuit brand was pulled over salmonella concerns. Consumers Supply Distributing of Sioux City, Iowa, has recalled two 4-pound dog biscuit products after federal inspectors found salmonella in finished samples, the FDA says in a fact sheet. The affected items are:

No illnesses have been reported, but officials warn that salmonella can sicken both pets and people, per KHOU. Dogs that eat contaminated biscuits may become lethargic or develop diarrhea, fever, vomiting, or abdominal pain, though some may show only reduced appetite—and even symptom-free pets can shed the bacteria. Humans can be exposed by handling contaminated treats or touching surfaces they've contacted. The company has a number for questions: (712) 202-5609.