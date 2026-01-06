Semiquincentennial Coins Are Now in Circulation

Americans marking the nation's 250th birthday will be getting new coins in their change—just not the ones some advisers thought told the full story. Special quarters honoring the 250th anniversary of the US began circulating Monday, with designs honoring the Mayflower Compact, the Declaration of Independence, the Revolutionary War, the Constitution, and the Gettysburg Address, NPR reports. Missing from the lineup: proposed coins spotlighting abolitionist Frederick Douglass, civil rights icon Ruby Bridges, and the women's suffrage movement.

Those designs were recommended by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee but ultimately rejected by the Treasury secretary, who chose the final imagery after a multiyear process that began with a 2021 law authorizing the commemorative series. CCAC member Donald Scarinci, who has served on the panel for 20 years, says the committee's intent was to link the Declaration of Independence to the country's long fights over slavery, civil rights, and voting rights. He boycotted the unveiling of the final designs, saying, "We saw designs we'd never seen before," after the Douglass, Bridges, and suffrage quarters were swapped out for more traditional historical themes.

Another idea floating around the Mint is drawing even sharper criticism: a proposed $1 coin bearing the image of President Trump, which would circulate widely. Numismatic historian Douglas Mudd calls it "an absolute break from tradition," noting no living president has appeared on a standard-issue US coin. The nation's first president, who didn't appear on a coin until 1932, "expressly said, I, George Washington, will not have my portrait on United States coins. We are done with kings," Scarinci tells NPR. "And for 250 years, around the world, the only nations that placed images of their rulers on coins are monarchs and dictatorships."

The five quarters will only be minted this year, meaning they will almost certainly become collectors' items in the future, Popular Science reports. Like the bicentennial coins from 1976, they will have two dates—1776 and 2026, in this case. The US Mint has images of the front and back designs here. Coin News notes that the mint is also producing special semiquincentennial versions of the half-dollar, dime, nickel, and even the penny, though the latter coin is no longer being produced for general circulation.