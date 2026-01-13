Inflation Doesn't Budge in December

Inflation held steady last month as prices for gas and used cars fell, a sign that cost pressures may be slowly easing, per the AP.
- Consumer prices rose 0.3% in December from the prior month, the Labor Department said Tuesday, the same as in November. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core prices rose 0.2%, also matching November's figure.
- On an annual basis, overall prices rose 2.7% and core prices 2.6%, reports CNBC. Both are unchanged from November and in line with economists' expectations. The markets were little changed in the wake of the report.