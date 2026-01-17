Young Workers' Job Woes Aren't All in Their Heads

Landing that first "real" job is getting tougher for new grads—and the data suggests it's not just in their heads. The Washington Post reports that as employers grow more cautious in an uncertain economy and AI reshapes roles, they're increasingly favoring experience over potential. Revelio Labs finds the typical new hire in 2025 was 42, up from 40 in 2016, while the share of workers 25 and under cratered from 14.9% in 2022 to 8.8% last year; hiring for that age group is down more than 45% since 2019. At the other end, hiring of workers 65 and older is up nearly 80%.