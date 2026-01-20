Op-Ed: Trump's Getting Another Term—Not the Way You Think

Some of President Trump's supporters are still holding out hope he will find a way to defy the Constitution and serve a third term. But in a Politico column, John Harris writes they needn't worry. Trump and his policies will undoubtedly dominate the first term of his successor. "In this sense, Trump is getting a third term even if he doesn't actually flaunt the Constitution, as his critics suspect he wants to, and attempt to remain in office." The situation would apply more so to Democrats, notes Harris, writing on the anniversary of Trump's second inauguration. Consider, for example, a Democrat who takes office vowing to unwind various Trump policies on day one. It ensures a "backward-looking gaze" that could define the new president's tenure.

The unwinding itself will be a tricky business, too. "For a Democrat, pledging to end abusive practices by ICE officers is easy," writes Harris. "Harder to answer is whether he or she will continue Trump's border policies, which have virtually halted undocumented crossings, or what specific modifications of those policies a new president would make." But even more important than specific policy issues is Trump's broad expansion of presidential power—"the theory that presidents mostly get to do what they want and the only remedy for those who don't like it is to impeach them or defeat them for re-election." It means that even though the president may not be swearing a new oath in 2029, "the argument about Trumpism will long outlast Trump." Read the full column.