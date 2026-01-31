Walmart Just Got a Lot More Chichi

A $1,699 De'Longhi espresso machine isn't the first thing most people associate with Walmart, and that's exactly the point. The retailer is quietly reshaping its home aisle—think ocher velvet chairs, pastel air crockpots, and higher-end appliances—as it tries to pull in wealthier shoppers and close a widening gap with Amazon, reports the Wall Street Journal. While Walmart still dominates in groceries, margins there are thin, and Amazon has raced ahead online, grabbing 20% of the US furniture and home-furnishings market by last fall, more than double its 2019 share. Walmart's slice slid to 7%, down from 9.3%.