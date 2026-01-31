Over Administration Criticism, 'Streets of Minneapolis' Is a Hit

Bruce Springsteen's new protest song, " Streets of Minneapolis ," reached the top spot on iTunes on Friday morning. Hours later, he performed it in public for the first time, at a "Defend Minnesota" benefit in the city dealing with a Trump administration operation that's brought it thousands of federal agents, NBC News reports. Springsteen told the audience that when he sent the song to Tom Morello, who headlined the concert, he warned it might be a bit preachy, per Rolling Stone . He said Morello responded, "Bruce, nuance is wonderful, but sometimes, you have to kick them in the teeth."

"So this is for the people of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and the people of our good country, the United States of America," Springsteen said before beginning the song. As it ended, the crowd chanted, "ICE out now!" Trump administration officials made clear they're not fans. Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said they "eagerly await" songs from Springsteen about Americans killed by undocumented immigrants. A White House spokeswoman dismissed "Streets of Minneapolis" as a "random" song with "irrelevant opinions and inaccurate information."

But official versions of the track, released Wednesday, quickly collected more than 5 million views on YouTube and nearly 500,000 likes on Instagram. The benefit at the storied First Avenue venue in downtown Minneapolis sold out even before anyone knew Springsteen would appear, per the New York Times. Morello paid homage to Minneapolis' past and present record of protest with a jubilant cover of Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Free World." After the concert, Morello walked into the streets to join the protest.