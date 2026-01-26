Gold Rockets Above $5K per Ounce as Investors Seek Safety

Gold has pushed into uncharted territory, breaking $5,000-per-ounce as investors crowd into the metal amid a thicket of political and economic risks, CNBC reports. Spot prices rose about 1.2% Monday to roughly $5,042 an ounce, with US February futures close behind at $5,036, extending a rally that has already produced a series of records. The climb comes as recent tensions spanning Greenland, Venezuela, and the Middle East sharpen concerns about global stability and government finances, reviving gold's role as a refuge in turbulent times. HSBC last week tied the latest increases in both gold and silver partly to "geoeconomics issues related to Greenland."

Silver jumped about 3% to $106.10 an ounce, helped by both its safe-haven status and demand from industry. Gold broke $5,000 an ounce for the first time Sunday, just days after silver broke $100 an ounce for the first time Friday, MarketWatch reports. Union Bancaire Privée said strong buying from large institutions and individual investors has been propelling the metals and forecast another solid year for gold, with a year-end target of $5,200 an ounce. The price of the precious metal rose by more than 60% last year, while silver's price increased by nearly 150%, the BBC reports.

Goldman Sachs argues that the market's support has widened beyond traditional buyers. Western gold-backed ETFs have added roughly 500 tonnes since early 2025, while high-net-worth families have increasingly turned to physical holdings and other tools to insure against policy shocks. Central banks—especially in emerging markets—are also stepping up purchases, now averaging about 60 tonnes a month versus 17 tonnes before 2022, as they shift reserves away from other assets. Goldman recently raised its December 2026 gold forecast to $5,400 an ounce.