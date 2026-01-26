Man Sneaks Into Sundance Party, Punches Lawmaker: Cops

A late-night party on the sidelines of the Sundance Film Festival turned violent for Rep. Maxwell Frost on Friday, ending with a 28-year-old man in jail and facing multiple charges. The Florida Democrat said on X that a man told him President Trump was going to deport him, then punched him in the face, ABC News reports. A source who spoke to the Washington Post says the suspect was hurling racist slurs against multiple guests at the party before allegedly assaulting Frost.

The incident took place at a private event hosted by talent agency CAA at Park City's High West Distillery. Frost, 29 and the first Gen Z member of Congress, said the assailant shouted racist remarks while "drunkenly" fleeing and was later arrested. Frost is Afro-Cuban. Park City police said officers were called just after midnight and arrested Christian Joel Young on suspicion of aggravated burglary, assaulting an elected official, and assault. He was taken to the Summit County Jail.

According to a police affidavit, Young is also accused of grabbing a woman by the shoulder and appears to have entered the party by jumping a fence; he reportedly had a Sundance pass in someone else's name. A judge later ordered him held without bail, calling him a potential danger to others or a flight risk, and court records show he has a prior misdemeanor conviction.

Sundance organizers emphasized that the party was not an official festival event but said they "strongly condemn" the attack, adding that the conduct runs counter to their goal of maintaining a safe, welcoming environment. Frost said he is "OK" and thanked venue security and local police. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called for "aggressive" prosecution, posting on X that "hate and political violence has no place in our country."