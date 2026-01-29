Tesla Is Ending Production of Model S, Model X

Tesla's annual profit plunged to its lowest level since the pandemic five years ago as it lost the title of the world's biggest electric vehicle maker to a Chinese rival and boycotts hammered sales. The EV company run by Elon Musk reported Wednesday that net income last year dropped 46% to $3.8 billion. It was the second year in a row of steep declines. The drop came despite the introduction of cheaper models and Musk's promise to remain laser-focused on the company after a foray into US politics, the AP reports. Still, Tesla investors have kept faith in Musk. The stock is up 8% from a year ago, and it rose slightly in after-hours trading Wednesday.

Musk has been urging investors to focus less on car sales and more on what he considers a bright new future of robotaxis ferrying millions in cars without drivers, or even steering wheels, and robots watering plants and taking care of elderly parents. On a conference call, Musk said Tesla would be closing down production of two models, S and X, in the second quarter of this year. "That is slightly sad, but it's time to bring the S and X programs to an end, and it's part of our overall shift to an autonomous future," he said, per NBC News. He said Tesla would be converting a Fremont, California, factory to produce its Optimus robots. Tesla started selling the Model S in 2012 and the Model X in 2015.

For the fourth quarter of last year, Tesla's net income also plunged, down 61% to $840 million, or 24 cents. Excluding one-time charges, net income totaled 50 cents per share, compared to analysts' forecasts of 45 cents. "They've got aging product that is less and less competitive as others manufacturers come out with new models, then there is the general brand destruction," said Telemetry analyst Sam Abuelsamid. "Musk's involvement in politics has turned off customers."

One bright point was Tesla's gross profit margins, which leapt to 20% last quarter from 16% a year ago. "Tesla's ability to show improving profitability was a surprise," said Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein. "I think that is the reason the stock is up now." Goldstein said he was also encouraged by plans outlined in Tesla's earnings report to roll out robotaxi service in Houston, Miami, and five other cities in the first half of this year.