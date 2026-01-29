Democrats Set Conditions for Funding Homeland Security

Sen. Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that there's one way to keep the lights on at Homeland Security: Rein in Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The Senate Democratic leader on Wednesday rolled out conditions he said Republicans must accept before his caucus will support continued funding for the Department of Homeland Security, the Hill reports. Under the Trump administration, Schumer said: "ICE has been unleashed without guardrails. They violate constitutional rights all the time and deliberately refuse to coordinate with state and local law enforcement. This is not border security, this is not law and order, this is chaos." The conditions: