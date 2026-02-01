Opinion | tariffs Trump Has a Hat Suggestion for Newspaper's Tariff Critics It reads, 'Trump Was Right About Everything,' president writes in a Wall Street Journal op-ed By John Johnson Posted Feb 1, 2026 8:30 AM CST Copied President Trump speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One as he travels from Joint Base Andrews, Md., to West Palm Beach, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) The Wall Street Journal has been critical of President Trump's tariffs in its economic reporting, but an op-ed in the newspaper makes the case that they have been a triumph. The author? Trump himself. "Countless so-called experts, including those featured frequently in The Wall Street Journal, predicted confidently that the Trump tariffs would crash stock markets, crush economic growth, cause massive inflation, destroy American exports, and trigger a 'worldwide recession,'" Trump writes. "Nine months later, the results are in, every one of those predictions has proven completely and totally wrong. Since I was elected in 2024, we have had 52 stock market highs, with virtually no inflation. There has never been anything like it!" Trump revisits many of the arguments he has made on Truth Social about his tariffs, accusing former President Biden of leaving him with an economic mess that tariffs have helped clean up. "Given the results of the past year, and the spectacular economic numbers coming out every single day, perhaps it is time for the tariff skeptics at the Journal to consider putting on one of my favorite red hats—the one that reads, 'TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!'" the president wrote in closing. The Hill provides something of a counter, noting that the Kiel Institute for the World Economy has determined that American consumers are paying nearly the full cost of the tariffs, not businesses or foreign nations. Read Trump's full op-ed. Read These Next New batch of Epstein files contains more eyebrow-raising claims. Watchdog warning for taxpayers: Tax season could be challenging. Judge orders release of 5-year-old, father. These medical workers aren't buying ICE's explanations. Report an error