Trump Has a Hat Suggestion for Newspaper's Tariff Critics

Trump revisits many of the arguments he has made on Truth Social about his tariffs, accusing former President Biden of leaving him with an economic mess that tariffs have helped clean up. "Given the results of the past year, and the spectacular economic numbers coming out every single day, perhaps it is time for the tariff skeptics at the Journal to consider putting on one of my favorite red hats—the one that reads, 'TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!'" the president wrote in closing. The Hill provides something of a counter, noting that the Kiel Institute for the World Economy has determined that American consumers are paying nearly the full cost of the tariffs, not businesses or foreign nations. Read Trump's full op-ed.

Read These Next New batch of Epstein files contains

Watchdog warning for taxpayers: Tax season

Judge orders release

These medical workers aren't