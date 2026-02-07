'Rent Now, Pay Later' Sounds Great, but There's a Caveat

Rent can eat up a whole paycheck at the start of the month, so more renters are turning to a financial product that promises relief by letting them split the bill up, though for a price. "Rent now, pay later" services have emerged over the past few years as housing costs climb and paychecks grow less predictable, particularly for lower-income and gig-economy workers, per the AP . Companies such as Flex, Livble, and Affirm say breaking rent into multiple payments can help renters manage cash flow. But consumer advocates warn the products typically function like short-term loans, layering fees onto already strained budgets and, in some cases, carrying triple-digit effective interest rates.

"Rent now, pay later" services generally operate similarly: The company pays the landlord the full rent when due, and the renter repays the company in two or more installments over the course of the month. Because rent is often such a large expense, the firms argue that spreading payments out can allow renters to have more cash on hand. Many of these services come with fees, however.

Kellen Johnson, 44, has used Flex to split up his rent payments. Instead of paying the whole $1,850 of his rent on the first of the month, Johnson would pay $1,350 on that date, then $500 on the 15th. For the service, Flex collected a $14.99 monthly subscription fee, as well as 1% of the total rent, which for Johnson was $18.50, bringing his monthly charges for the app to more than $33. Johnson said he was willing to pay the extra costs in part because he worked as an independent contractor delivering for Amazon, with varying paychecks. In his case, that $33.49 fee for a two-week loan of $500 came with an effective annual percentage rate of 172%, when expressed using standard consumer-lending calculations.

"Renters should be skeptical of any financing providers that have partnered with a landlord and be skeptical of anything that sells itself as no fees or no interest," says Mike Pierce, executive director of Protect Borrowers. Landlords are also increasingly accepting credit cards for rent payments, though that can also be costly, with processing fees that landlords typically pass on to tenants. Economists and renters advocates argue that none of these financing options address the fundamental issue of affordability in the rental market. If credit cards or flexible rent-payment options become more widely used, they worry rents could rise further as landlords start factoring in a potential renter's weekly cash flow as opposed to the rental market in the area the building is located in. More here, including from the companies offering these services.