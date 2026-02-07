Reopening of Rafah Crossing Doesn't Live Up to Promise

Palestinians report long interrogations at Gaza-Egypt line
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 7, 2026 3:47 PM CST
Siham Omran, 54, recently returned from Egypt after completing medical treatment, cooks food over a fire beside her tent in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Saturday.   (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

When the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt finally reopened this week, Palestinian officials heralded it as a "window of hope" after two years of war as a fragile ceasefire deal moves forward. But that hope has been sidetracked by disagreements over who should be allowed through, hourslong delays, and Palestinian travelers' reports of being handcuffed and interrogated by Israeli soldiers. Far fewer people than expected have crossed in both directions, the AP reports. Restrictions negotiated by Israeli, Egyptian, Palestinian and international officials meant that only 50 people would be allowed to return to Gaza each day and 50 medical patients—along with two companions for each—would be allowed to leave.

  • The importance: The Rafah crossing is a lifeline for Gaza, providing the only link to the outside world not controlled by Israel. Israel seized it in May 2024, though traffic through the crossing was heavily restricted even before that.
  • Medical crossings: But over the first four days of operations, just 36 Palestinians requiring medical care were allowed to leave for Egypt, plus 62 companions, according to United Nations data. Palestinian officials say nearly 20,000 people in Gaza are seeking to leave for medical care that they say is not available in the war-shattered territory. With confusion persisting around the reopening, the Rafah crossing was closed Friday and Saturday.
  • Questioning: Several women who managed to return to Gaza after its reopening recounted harsh treatment by Israeli authorities and an Israeli-backed Palestinian armed group, Abu Shabab. A European Union mission and Palestinian officials run the border crossing, and Israel has its screening facility some distance away. Rana al-Louh, eager to return two years after fleeing to Egypt with her wounded sister, said Israeli screeners asked multiple times why she wanted to go back to Gaza during questioning that lasted more than six hours. She said she was blindfolded and handcuffed, an allegation made by others. "I told them I returned to Palestine because my husband and kids are there," al-Louh said. Interrogators told her Gaza belonged to Israel and that "the war would return, that Hamas won't give up its weapons," she said. "I told him I didn't care, I wanted to return."

  • Responses: Asked about such reports, Israel's military replied that "no incidents of inappropriate conduct, mistreatment, apprehensions or confiscation of property by the Israeli security establishment are known." The Shin Bet intelligence agency and COGAT, the Israeli military body that handles Palestinian civilian affairs and coordinates the crossings, did not respond to questions about the allegations. UN human rights officials reported a "consistent pattern of ill-treatment, abuse and humiliation by Israeli military forces." In a statement, Ajith Sunghay, UN human rights chief for the occupied Palestinian territories, said, "After two years of utter devastation, being able to return to their families and what remains of their homes in safety and dignity is the bare minimum."
  • At the destination: Some Palestinians said they were grateful to have made the journey. As Siham Omran's return to Gaza stretched into early Thursday, she steadied herself with thoughts of her children and husband, whom she had not seen for 20 months. She said she was exhausted, and stunned by Gaza's devastation. "This is a journey of suffering. Being away from home is difficult," she said. "Thank God we have returned to our country, our homes, and our homeland." Now she shares a tent with 15 family members, using her blouse for a pillow.

