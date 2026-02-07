Reopening of Rafah Crossing Doesn't Live Up to Promise

When the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt finally reopened this week, Palestinian officials heralded it as a "window of hope" after two years of war as a fragile ceasefire deal moves forward. But that hope has been sidetracked by disagreements over who should be allowed through, hourslong delays, and Palestinian travelers' reports of being handcuffed and interrogated by Israeli soldiers. Far fewer people than expected have crossed in both directions, the AP reports. Restrictions negotiated by Israeli, Egyptian, Palestinian and international officials meant that only 50 people would be allowed to return to Gaza each day and 50 medical patients—along with two companions for each—would be allowed to leave.