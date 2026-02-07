Ticket Prices Are Skyrocketing for Sports, Led by the High End

Taking the family to a ballgame is looking less like a casual outing and more like a luxury purchase. Ticketing platform Gametime tells Axios that average ticket prices across major US sporting events have surged well beyond inflation over the past decade, with the steepest increases showing up in the NFL and for high-end seats. After adjusting for inflation, NFL tickets sold on Gametime nearly tripled between 2015 and 2025, up 173%. College football tickets rose 119%, Major League Baseball 111%, the NBA 70%, the NHL 65%, and Major League Soccer 22%.