These 3 Make Up a Very Elite Super Bowl Club

It just wouldn't feel like the Super Bowl for them if they weren't all there—and this might be the last time they all do it. That's what three old friends were coming to grips with just before this year's Super Bowl. The trio of octogenarians are the only fans left in the exclusive "never missed a Super Bowl" club. Don Crisman of Maine, Gregory Eaton of Michigan, and Tom Henschel of Florida are back for another big game this year, per the AP . But two of them are grappling with the fact that advancing years and decreasing mobility mean this year's match on Sunday between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, is probably the last time.

"This will definitely be the final one," says Crisman, who made the trip with his daughter. "We made it to 60." Crisman, who first met Henschel at the 1983 Super Bowl, turns 90 this year. Meanwhile, Henschel, 84, has been slowed by a stroke. Both say this is the last time they'll make the increasingly expensive trip to the game, although members of the group have said that before. For his part, Eaton, 86, plans to keep going as long as he's still physically able. Eaton, who runs a ground transportation company in Detroit, is the only member of the group who isn't retired, and he'd still like to finally see his beloved Detroit Lions make it to a Super Bowl.

Eaton met Crisman and Henschel in the mid-2010s after years of attending the Super Bowl separately. And Henschel and Crisman have a long-running rivalry: Their respective favorite teams—the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots—are AFC rivals. The fans have attended every game since the first AFL-NFL World Championship Game, as the first two Super Bowls were known at the time, in 1967. They've sometimes sat together in the past, but logistics make it impossible some years.

All three say they've scaled back the time they dedicate each year to the trip. "We don't go for a week anymore, we go for three or four days," Crisman says. Eaton admits the price and hype of the big game have also gotten to be a lot. "It's a $10,000 trip now," he says, though he adds it's worth it to see his friends. "They're my brothers," he said during a Friday news conference with the others. "We check on each other." More here.