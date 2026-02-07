Vance and Other VIPs, but Not Tourists, See The Last Supper

Tourists to Milan during the Winter Olympics planning to see Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper were in for an unwelcome surprise this weekend: Access to the masterpiece is closed to the public for 3½ days, with no explanation given. The painting, created between 1494 and 1498 by the Italian Renaissance artist, is located on a wall inside the refectory of Santa Maria delle Grazie, a church and Dominican convent still used by friars. Tourists stuck at the police cordon down the street leading to Santa Maria delle Grazie expressed disappointment. They didn't realize, the AP reports, that groups of VIPs were exempt from the restrictions on Saturday. One such group included Vice President JD Vance and his family, according to a statement from the vice president's office.

Antonio Rodríguez, who traveled from Spain with friends, said they would have no other chance to see the painting nor the adjacent church since they only traveled for the weekend. "We didn't know we would face this," said Rodríguez, adding he had no plans to attend events related to the Games. "We would have gone somewhere else in the city." A sign on the wall outside Il Cenacolo Vinciano stated only that access to the landmark would be closed all day on Feb. 5, 6, and 7, and the morning of Feb. 8. Employees told an AP reporter that they were not authorized to provide any information.

In addition to Vance, many foreign delegations have visited The Last Supper and the Brera Art Gallery in recent days, including those of China, Poland, Hungary, and Bulgaria, said Angelo Crespi, director of Grande Brera that oversees both institutions, in a statement. "We interpret our role responsibly, not only in terms of tourism but also in terms of international relations," he said. Traffic in the area surrounding the religious site on Saturday was diverted. People walking along nearby streets said public transportation was disrupted, as well. "The trams were changed without any notice," said Fedeli Gioia. "This whole area is blocked because someone is going to see Il Cenacolo? And where does that leave us citizens?"