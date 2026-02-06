Video Posted by Trump Portrays Obamas as Apes

President Trump went on a Truth Social posting spree overnight, and one of the videos he put up includes a clip of Barack and Michelle Obama depicted as apes. Democrats are incredulous, while the White House is accusing them of "fake outrage." The details:

The video: The clip of the Obamas appears near the end of a minute-long video alleging voting irregularities in the 2020 election, reports USA Today. The video itself is from PatriotNewsOutlet.com, though the Obama snippet was taken from an earlier video made by a MAGA meme creator, notes Axios. The earlier video, set to a Lion King theme, lampooned other Democratic figures as well. Hillary Clinton was a warthog, notes Deadline.