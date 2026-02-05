Trump Calls Out a 'Moron' at National Prayer Breakfast

President Trump dipped into politics at Thursday's National Prayer Breakfast, maybe most notably by referring to a GOP senator as a "moron," reports the Hill . Trump targeted Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie during his remarks in Washington, telling attendees at the annual bipartisan event that Massie is a guaranteed "no" vote on his agenda, per the Hill . "If we did welfare reform, if we did the greatest thing in the history for religion, no matter what we did, no matter how good it is," Trump said. "No matter what we do, this moron, no matter what it is."

Massie has emerged as one of Trump's most vocal critics within the GOP. He has clashed repeatedly with the president since Trump returned to office, including pushing for the release of files tied to Jeffrey Epstein and voting against the Republican-backed "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" last summer. Trump has endorsed Massie's primary challenger, retired Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein, whom he personally urged to run. The president's remarks at the prayer breakfast were wide-ranging, notes PBS, but he did discuss heaven at one point: "I really think I probably should make it. I mean, I'm not a perfect candidate, but I did a hell of a lot of good for perfect people."

In other remarks, Trump discussed claims that he uses the Justice Department to retaliate against perceived enemies ("I don't, but wouldn't I have a right to?"), claimed that "we won the popular vote by a lot" in 2016 (though he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton), questioned "how a person of faith can vote for a Democrat," defended Kristi Noem's oversight of "the strongest border in the history of our country," and praised El Salvador President Nayib Bukele as "a great ally" with "very strong prisons," per NBC News and CNN.