US, Russia Nuclear Pact Expires Without a Fallback

The world's two biggest nuclear superpowers are no longer bound by restrictions on their arsenals. At midnight, the New START treaty between the US and Russia expired, lifting formal caps on how many long-range nuclear warheads each side can deploy and ending the inspections and data-sharing that let both countries keep tabs on the other, reports NPR. "There are no more guardrails," warned Christine Wormuth of the Nuclear Threat Initiative, noting this hasn't been the case for decades. So now what? It's a little unclear, but both sides say they are committed to getting a new pact in place: