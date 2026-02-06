Trump Unveils Site for Cash, Direct-to-Consumer Drug Sales

President Trump has introduced a new government website, TrumpRx , designed to help patients buy discounted prescription drugs sold directly by pharmaceutical companies or through pharmacy coupons. The platform, announced Thursday, is aimed largely at people willing to pay cash and skip using their insurance; administration officials say it could especially help those who are uninsured or underinsured. Trump said "millions of Americans" would save money and called the effort "so good for overall health care." But it's not clear whether patients using the site, especially those who have insurance coverage, will save more than they would in buying their medications the way they do now, CNBC reports.

The site itself does not process sales; it links users to drugmakers' own direct-to-consumer programs or generates discounts for use at pharmacies. Several major companies, including Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, have already integrated their existing cash-discount programs for high-demand drugs, particularly GLP-1 medications used for diabetes and obesity. According to the administration, sample prices on TrumpRx include Ozempic starting at $199 per month, Wegovy at $199 for injections and $149 for starter pill doses, and Lilly's Zepbound at $299—all well below their list prices, which can top $1,000 a month. At least 16 drugmakers have reached agreements with the administration to offer certain products at reduced prices, including deals to discount drugs for Medicaid as part of Trump's "most favored nation" pricing push.

Health policy experts question the benefit for many insured patients. Juliette Cubanski of KFF noted that people who already have coverage and manageable copays may not see a financial advantage, and that purchases made outside insurance might not count toward deductibles or out-of-pocket maximums. Research cited by Georgetown's Medicare Policy Initiative and the Congressional Budget Office suggests that existing insurer and government discounts on brand-name drugs can already cut list prices by 40% to more than 75%, potentially matching or beating TrumpRx cash prices for many medications. In addition, the New York Times points out that many of the most expensive drugs, including some to treat cancer, are not listed on the Trumprx site.

Trump stressed that the lower prices were made possible by his pressuring of pharmaceutical companies on prices, saying he demanded that they charge the same costs in the US as in other nations. He said prescription drug costs will increase in foreign countries as a result, per the AP. "You're going to save a fortune," Trump said at the unveiling.