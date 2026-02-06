US Envoy Says Polish Speaker Insulted Trump, Cuts Him Off

US Ambassador to Poland Tom Rose said Thursday he will no longer have contact with the speaker of Poland's parliament, citing what he called "outrageous and unprovoked insults directed against President Trump" in a post on X. Rose said the politician is "a serious impediment" to strong US-Poland relations but did not specify what the remarks by Wlodzimierz Czarzasty were that prompted his announcement, Bloomberg News reports. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in turn scolded Rose.

"Mr. Ambassador Rose, allies should respect each other, not lecture each other. At least this is how we, here in Poland, understand partnership," Tusk wrote on social media, per the Hill. Czarzasty, who leads the junior coalition partner the Left and is an ally of Tusk, said Monday that he had declined to sign a letter circulated by US House Speaker Mike Johnson nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. He attributed his decision to what he described as the president's role in destabilizing international systems, violating international law, and conducting foreign policy based on force. Czarzasty repeated his opposition to the nomination in an interview with Polish outlet Onet on Thursday.