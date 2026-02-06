US Envoy Says Polish Speaker Insulted Trump, Cuts Him Off

Politician had declined to support Peace Prize nomination
Posted Feb 5, 2026 6:50 PM CST
US Envoy Says Polish Speaker Insulted Trump, Cuts Him Off
Wlodzimierz Czarzasty stands in the visitors' gallery in the German Bundestag at the start of the 52nd plenary session of the 21st legislative period in Berlin on Jan. 14.   (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP)

US Ambassador to Poland Tom Rose said Thursday he will no longer have contact with the speaker of Poland's parliament, citing what he called "outrageous and unprovoked insults directed against President Trump" in a post on X. Rose said the politician is "a serious impediment" to strong US-Poland relations but did not specify what the remarks by Wlodzimierz Czarzasty were that prompted his announcement, Bloomberg News reports. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in turn scolded Rose.

"Mr. Ambassador Rose, allies should respect each other, not lecture each other. At least this is how we, here in Poland, understand partnership," Tusk wrote on social media, per the Hill. Czarzasty, who leads the junior coalition partner the Left and is an ally of Tusk, said Monday that he had declined to sign a letter circulated by US House Speaker Mike Johnson nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. He attributed his decision to what he described as the president's role in destabilizing international systems, violating international law, and conducting foreign policy based on force. Czarzasty repeated his opposition to the nomination in an interview with Polish outlet Onet on Thursday.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X