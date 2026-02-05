Harris Relaunches Campaign Accounts, With a Change

Kamala Harris is trying to turn her old campaign hype machine into a permanent political tool. The former vice president and 2024 Democratic nominee has relaunched her popular KamalaHQ accounts on X and TikTok , rebranded simply "Headquarters," described as an "online organizing project for next generation campaigning." The effort is a partnership with progressive advocacy group People for the American Way and will expand to Substack, YouTube, and other platforms, per CNN . A launch statement casts it as a fix for what it calls a long-standing imbalance: conservatives, it says, keep their organizing structures in place between elections, while progressives tend to shut theirs down.

In a video kicking off the project, Harris pitches Headquarters as a hub for information and virtual meetups with "elected leaders, community leaders, civic leaders, faith leaders, young leaders," and urges supporters to "stay engaged." She'll hold the honorary title of chair emerita, but the group says she won't control its editorial decisions. That will fall to advisers tied to both her 2024 campaign and People for the American Way, including longtime aide Kirsten Allen and veteran Democratic strategist Rob Flaherty.

The move comes as Harris crisscrosses the country on a second leg of touring for her campaign memoir 107 Days, a tour now focused less on recollection and more on policy and the future. On the tour and in a December speech to the DNC, she's been arguing that both parties have let Americans down and "the American dream has become more of a myth than reality." She has said many Americans feel government institutions have failed them—and "they are not wrong." Though she's staying out of politics at present, she has not ruled out another White House run. Axios reports her southern book tour "had the energy of a campaign-in-waiting."