Trump May Be Aiming to Add Name to Penn Station, Dulles

Multiple reports say White House requested the move in talks over New York infrastructure funds
Posted Feb 6, 2026 7:37 AM CST
Trump May Want His Name on Penn Station, Dulles
Workers add President Trump's name to the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, Dec. 19, 2025.   (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

President Trump may not be done adding his name to landmarks. Several reports say the White House asked Chuck Schumer to add the president's name to Penn Station and to Dulles airport in DC during talks on federal funding for a major New York infrastructure project. Punchbowl News first reported the news, and multiple outlets have since confirmed, citing anonymous sources. They include NBC News, the New York Post, CNN, and Axios. Neither the White House nor the office of the Senate Democratic leader have confirmed publicly.

  • The deal: The White House has been holding up federal funding for a $16 billion rail tunnel between New York and New Jersey. The administration froze the cash for the Gateway project last fall, with budget director Russell Vought saying he wanted to ensure infrastructure dollars weren't used for "unconstitutional DEI principles." The reports say Trump will release the funds in exchange for the two naming honors.
  • Democrats pounce: "These naming rights aren't tradable as part of any negotiations, and neither is the dignity of New Yorkers," said New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. "At a time when New Yorkers are already being crushed by high costs under the Trump tariffs, the president continues to put his own narcissism over the good-paying union jobs this project provides and the extraordinary economic impact the Gateway tunnel will bring."
  • Trump ally in favor: GOP Rep. Riley Moore of West Virginia already has co-sponsored a bill to name Dulles after Trump, and he's all in favor of the new demands. "One of the greatest Presidents in US history," he texted Axios.
  • A critical day: Congress had approved federal funding, and the Biden administration agreed to tack on $6.9 billion more in 2024. Project officials warn that current funds are projected to run out Friday, which could result in thousands of layoffs of construction workers. New York and New Jersey have sued over the delayed funding.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X