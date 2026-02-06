Trump May Be Aiming to Add Name to Penn Station, Dulles

President Trump may not be done adding his name to landmarks. Several reports say the White House asked Chuck Schumer to add the president's name to Penn Station and to Dulles airport in DC during talks on federal funding for a major New York infrastructure project. Punchbowl News first reported the news, and multiple outlets have since confirmed, citing anonymous sources. They include NBC News, the New York Post, CNN, and Axios. Neither the White House nor the office of the Senate Democratic leader have confirmed publicly.