Epstein Revelations Take Down Huge Law Firm Honcho

One of the country's most powerful corporate lawyers just stepped aside over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Brad Karp abruptly resigned Wednesday as chairman of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison after newly released emails showed he remained in contact with Epstein up to 2019, the year the convicted sex offender died in prison, per CNN . In a 2015 email chain , Karp—who reportedly met Epstein through billionaire client Leon Black —praised him as "amazing" and thanked him for "an evening I'll never forget" at the financier's Manhattan home, per the New York Times . The dinner reportedly included Woody Allen. In another exchange a year later, Karp asked Epstein for help getting his son a job on an Allen film.

Karp, who led the firm for 18 years, said "recent reporting has created a distraction" with "a focus on me that is not in the best interests of the firm" that represents Amazon, Exxon Mobil, and the NFL. Some of the law firm's 1,200 lawyers were angered and embarrassed by the newly-released communications, including an email Epstein sent suggesting that Black hire a private investigator to surveil a former mistress, per the Times. Karp, who has said he regrets his limited interactions with Epstein, will stay on at the law firm as a full-time lawyer. Corporate dealmaker Scott Barshay, who joined Paul, Weiss from Cravath in 2016, will take over as chairman, according to the announcement. (The law firm previously faced scrutiny over a deal to provide pro bono work to the Trump administration.)