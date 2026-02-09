NYT Editorial: It's Time for New Curbs on Legal Pot

The New York Times editorial board pushed for the legalization of marijuana more than a decade ago. Today, with the drug legal in much of America, it has some regrets. To be clear, the board is not calling for a return to the days when pot was illegal in all forms, but the editorial suggests it's time to rein in some of the excesses under the approach known as "legalize and regulate." Consider that 18 million Americans now use marijuana almost daily, up from 6 million in 2012. The spike is higher than expected, and it's come with a rise in addiction and other health issues. The negatives, in short, have been greater than advocates predicted, the editors argue.
The board is suggesting three main remedies: A federal tax on marijuana (along with an increase in existing state taxes) to deter excessive use; restrictions on the most harmful forms of pot (it's far more potent today than years ago); and a federal crackdown on "outlandish" claims in the field of medical marijuana. The editorial's concluding takeaway:
- "The unfortunate truth is that the loosening of marijuana policies—especially the decision to legalize pot without adequately regulating it—has led to worse outcomes than many Americans expected. It is time to acknowledge reality and change course." Read the full editorial.