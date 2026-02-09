NYT Editorial: It's Time for New Curbs on Legal Pot

The New York Times editorial board pushed for the legalization of marijuana more than a decade ago. Today, with the drug legal in much of America, it has some regrets. To be clear, the board is not calling for a return to the days when pot was illegal in all forms, but the editorial suggests it's time to rein in some of the excesses under the approach known as "legalize and regulate." Consider that 18 million Americans now use marijuana almost daily, up from 6 million in 2012. The spike is higher than expected, and it's come with a rise in addiction and other health issues. The negatives, in short, have been greater than advocates predicted, the editors argue.