January Jobs Report Holds 2 Surprises

The new year kicked off with a jolt in hiring that Wall Street wasn't expecting. The Labor Department said Wednesday that employers added 130,000 jobs in January, more than double the 55,000 economists were anticipating; the Wall Street Journal notes it marks the strongest growth since December 2024.

The jobless rate inched down to 4.3%; it had been expected to hold at 4.4%, reports CNBC. Markets liked it: the Dow rose more than 200 points at the open on the news. But there was a flip side to the coin: The AP notes Wednesday's report included revisions that slash the number of jobs created from April 2024 to March 2025 by 898,000. Additional revisions cut the number of jobs created from April through December last year to 120,000. The Journal sums it up: The US created 1.2 million jobs in 2024, not 2 million, and 181,000 jobs in 2025, not 584,000.

As for January, the gains were heavily concentrated. Health care added 82,000 positions and social assistance 42,000, together accounting for nearly all net hiring, with construction tacking on 33,000. Losses showed up in federal government jobs, down 34,000, and financial activities, down 22,000.

Still, CNBC reports January's stronger data suggest a labor market that's subdued but stabilizing—likely enough to keep the Federal Reserve from moving interest rates in March, with traders now betting any cut waits until June.