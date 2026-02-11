Travel  | 
El Paso

FAA's 10-Day El Paso Airspace Closure Is Over in Hours

FAA says 'there is no threat to commercial aviation'
Posted Feb 11, 2026 8:21 AM CST
FAA's 10-Day El Paso Airspace Closure Is Already Over
A Federal Aviation Administration sign hangs in the tower at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, March 16, 2017.   (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Mere hours after announcing an unprecedented 10-day shutdown of El Paso International Airport for "special security reasons," the FAA announced the temporary closure of airspace has been lifted. "There is no threat to commercial aviation," it announced on X. "All flights will resume as normal." The New York Times cites an unnamed source who attributes the shutdown to testing of new counter-drone technology at the nearby Fort Bliss Army base.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X