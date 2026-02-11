Travel | El Paso FAA's 10-Day El Paso Airspace Closure Is Over in Hours FAA says 'there is no threat to commercial aviation' By Kate Seamons Posted Feb 11, 2026 8:21 AM CST Copied A Federal Aviation Administration sign hangs in the tower at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, March 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Mere hours after announcing an unprecedented 10-day shutdown of El Paso International Airport for "special security reasons," the FAA announced the temporary closure of airspace has been lifted. "There is no threat to commercial aviation," it announced on X. "All flights will resume as normal." The New York Times cites an unnamed source who attributes the shutdown to testing of new counter-drone technology at the nearby Fort Bliss Army base. Read These Next FBI images show masked man at Nancy Guthrie's front door. A Minnesota gubernatorial candidate's daughter has been killed. At least 10 dead in mass shooting in small Canadian town. Police raided a 'bikini cafe' and arrested 17. Report an error