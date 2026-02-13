Inflation Report Counters Investors' AI Nervousness

Stocks got help from easing Treasury yields, which fell after a report showed inflation slowed last month by more than economists expected, the AP reports. Slower inflation could give the Federal Reserve more leeway to cut interest rates, if needed. The Fed has put its cuts to interest rates on hold, but the widespread expectation is that it will resume later this year. On Wall Street, stock prices steadied for several companies that investors had earlier targeted as potential losers from AI disruption. AppLovin, for example, lost nearly a fifth of its value on Thursday even though it reported a stronger profit than analysts expected.

Investors have been worried that it and other software companies could see AI-powered competitors take away customers and fundamentally change their industries. On Friday, AppLovin climbed 6.4%. Trucking and freight companies also tumbled on Thursday after a small company, Algorhythm Holdings, said its AI platform helps customers scale freight volumes by up to 400% "without a corresponding increase in operational headcount." After sinking 14.5% Thursday, C.H. Robinson Worldwide rose 4.9% on Friday. Applied Materials was the strongest single force pushing upward on the S&P 500 after rising 8.1%. On the losing end was DraftKings, which dropped 13.5% even though its profit for the latest quarter topped analysts' expectations. It gave a forecast for revenue this year that fell short of expectations.