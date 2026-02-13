Money | inflation US Inflation Cools More Than Expected It's now at 2.4%, getting closer to the Fed's goal By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Feb 13, 2026 8:56 AM CST Copied Shoppers shop at a grocery store in Schaumburg, Ill., Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Inflation cooled again in January, and by more than expected. The numbers: Main number: Consumer prices were 2.4% higher than a year earlier, down from December's 2.7% and a notch below economists' expectations of 2.5%, reports the Wall Street Journal. Core prices: Stripping out food and energy, so-called core prices rose 2.5% on the year, in line with forecasts; month over month, overall prices were up 0.2% and core 0.3%. Rosy view: "This is great news on inflation," Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, tells CNBC. "Key items such as food, gas, and rent are cooling off. This will provide much needed relief for middle class and moderate-income families." Less rosy context: The AP, however, notes that this cooling off has come only after food, gas, and rental costs soared after the pandemic. Consumer prices are still about 25% higher than five years ago. Fed, markets: The numbers land as the Fed, which targets 2% inflation, navigates its final stretch under Chair Jerome Powell after years of missing that goal. Traders immediately raised the chances of another interest rate cut in June to 83%, according to CNBC. The markets, meanwhile, flipped from small losses to small gains in the aftermath of the new numbers. Read These Next Salesforce CEO's ICE joke leaves employees fuming. A federal judge backed Mark Kelly in his fight against Pete Hegseth. He evaded arrest for 16 years, but his luck ran out at the Olympics. Trump grants wave of pardons to ex-NFL players. Report an error