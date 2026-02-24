Novo Nordisk to Slash US List Prices for Ozempic, Wegovy

Novo Nordisk is planning a major markdown on two of the hottest drugs in medicine, though not for another year. The Danish drugmaker says it will cut the US list prices of its weight-loss shot Wegovy and diabetes drug Ozempic by up to 50%, bringing both to $675 a month starting Jan. 1, 2027, per the Wall Street Journal . That's half the current cost for Wegovy and about a one-third reduction for Ozempic; similar cuts will extend to pill versions, including Rybelsus.

The move intensifies Novo Nordisk's rivalry with Eli Lilly, which makes Mounjaro and Zepbound, in the booming GLP-1 drug market, which investment bank TD Cowen estimates could nearly double to $139 billion by 2030. Novo Nordisk says it's targeting people facing steep out-of-pocket costs, especially those with high-deductible plans or co-insurance tied to list prices. Although it's not yet clear how much those insured individuals pay now, the company says they could fork over as little as $25 per month under the new plan, per CNBC.

Cash prices the company already offers directly to consumers paying out of pocket—ranging from $149 to $499 a month, depending on drug and dose—won't change, nor will discounts through the federal TrumpRx site, per the Journal. The timing lines up with newly negotiated Medicare prices: Starting in 2027, a 30-day supply of Ozempic and Wegovy will cost $274, well below the new list price. Shares for both Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly fell Tuesday after the former's announcement, per MarketWatch.