Russell Brand Enters Plea on New Rape Charges

British comedian Russell Brand pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to new counts of rape and sexual assault, per the AP . The actor-comedian known for risqué stand-up routines and battles with drugs and alcohol, who was already facing similar charges involving four women, denied the new charges in Southwark Crown Court while wearing a leopard print shirt with buttons undone, the BBC reports. The alleged offenses against two women took place in 2009 in London, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Brand, 50, was charged in April with two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of indecent assault. Prosecutors said those offenses involving four women took place between 1999 and 2005—one in the English seaside town of Bournemouth and three in London. The Get Him To The Greek actor with a large online following pleaded not guilty to those charges in a London court earlier this year. A later hearing will decide whether the latest allegations should be folded in with the original claims, to be heard in a June trial expected to last four to five weeks.