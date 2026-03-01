Attacker Opens Fire Outside Bar, Killing 2 and Wounding 14

Two people were killed and 14 wounded in a mass shooting at a popular bar in the Texas capital of Austin, authorities said Sunday. An FBI official said the attack was "potentially" an act of terrorism, the AP reports. Police Chief Lisa Davis said a man in an SUV drove up near the bar, put the vehicle's flashers on, lowered his window, and began shooting with a pistol, striking patrons on the bar patio and in front of the bar. He then parked the vehicle, got out of his car armed with a rifle, and began shooting at people who passed by. At that point, Davis said, officers encountered the suspect and fatally shot him.