Workers Tapping 401(k) Savings at Record Rate

Americans' retirement accounts are looking both stronger and, in the case of a few, more strained. Vanguard says 6% of workers in its 401(k) plans tapped their savings for hardship reasons last year—the highest share on record and up from a pre-pandemic norm of about 2%. The Wall Street Journal sees it as a sign of rising financial stress, noting most pulled money to stave off foreclosure or eviction or to cover medical bills, with a typical withdrawal of $1,900.