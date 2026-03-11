Jill Biden Finally Spills Her 2024 Thoughts

Jill Biden is breaking her silence about her husband's decision to abruptly end his 2024 presidential reelection bid under pressure from Democrats concerned about his age, health, and viability against Donald Trump. A political spouse for nearly 50 years, Jill Biden said she has never publicly discussed her feelings about the three-week stretch when her husband ended his political career, instead saving her thoughts for the pages of her soon-to-be-released memoir. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, on Wednesday announced that her book, View from the East Wing: A Memoir, is scheduled to be published June 2.

Jill Biden told the AP in a brief telephone interview that the book is a "reflection of my four years as first lady" and that writing it was "kind of cathartic for me ... I wrote about all the, you know, sometimes painful—but other times, most of it really beautiful moments that Joe and I shared during his presidency," she said. Jill Biden declined on Tuesday to discuss any of those moments, good or bad—including watching her husband work his way to the decision to end his five-decade-long political career by dropping out of the 2024 presidential race. In an announcement video shared on Instagram, she said she wants to "set the record straight."

Jill Biden said that, with the book, "I have put things in perspective," presenting what she describes as a "more balanced view" of her husband's time as president. The memoir is also a tribute of sorts to women who, like herself, juggle multiple roles. "It's also a story about my being able to balance life, you know, as a working woman and as a mother, a grandmother, a first lady," she said. During her four years in the role, Jill Biden, 74, made history as the first first lady to continue the career she had before entering the White House by continuing to teach English at a Northern Virginia college.

The former president's office announced in May 2025 that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer and that it had spread to his bones. Jill Biden said it was "quite a shock getting the diagnosis" for her husband, who's now 83. "The fact that it is in his bones means that he will have cancer, you know, all his lifetime," Jill Biden said. She said doctors say he will "live out his natural life." "Like most retired couples, he'll probably drive me crazy till the end of it," she joked. She said he visits Washington at least once a week for meetings or to give speeches. The former first lady also writes in the book about serving during a unique period in US history, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.