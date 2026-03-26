Trump Says Iran 'Better Get Serious Soon'

President Trump is warning Tehran that the clock is ticking. With a five-day halt on US strikes against Iran's energy facilities set to end Saturday, Trump said Thursday that Iran must "get serious soon" about talks "before it is too late."

"The Iranian negotiators are very different and 'strange.'" Trump said in a Truth Social post early Thursday morning. "They are 'begging' us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback, and yet they publicly state that they are only 'looking at our proposal.' WRONG!!! They better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won't be pretty!"