World | Russia-Ukraine war Zelensky: Trump Wants Ukraine to Surrender Donbas Zelensky says US security guarantees conditioned on giving up Donbas to Russia By Evann Gastaldo withNewser.AI Posted Mar 26, 2026 2:00 AM CDT Copied Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks on the phone during a meeting at the European Political Community summit in Skanderbeg Square in Tirana, Albania, on Friday, May 16, 2025. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP) Ukraine's president says the price tag Washington is floating for long-term security guarantees is land, Politico reports. Volodymyr Zelensky told Reuters the US has linked a potential security deal to Kyiv agreeing to withdraw from the entire Donbas region, a move he warned would strengthen Russia's defenses and undercut both Ukrainian and European security. He said the proposal is part of a 28-point plan circulated to Kyiv and Moscow last year, which also calls for elections in Ukraine within 100 days of the war's end. Zelensky argued the new Middle East conflict is shifting US President Trump's attention, but that the US president continues to put more pressure on Ukraine while Russia banks on US fatigue as it advances slowly in the east. Zelensky said Trump wants a quick end to the war, France24 reports. Talks on guarantees continue, he said, adding that US-supplied Patriot systems remain crucial but insufficient. The White House did not comment. Read These Next Air Canada's CEO is in hot water for his post-crash remarks. Moms, this is not how to handle someone bullying your child. Stephen Colbert finds 'his dream project.' CDC vaccine adviser quits over too much 'drama.' Report an error