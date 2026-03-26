Zelensky: Trump Wants Ukraine to Surrender Donbas

Ukraine's president says the price tag Washington is floating for long-term security guarantees is land, Politico reports. Volodymyr Zelensky told Reuters the US has linked a potential security deal to Kyiv agreeing to withdraw from the entire Donbas region, a move he warned would strengthen Russia's defenses and undercut both Ukrainian and European security. He said the proposal is part of a 28-point plan circulated to Kyiv and Moscow last year, which also calls for elections in Ukraine within 100 days of the war's end.