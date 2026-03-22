Asteroid Carries All Five Ingredients for Life

Asteroid Ryugu isn't much to look at, but its dust may help explain how life got started on Earth. The Smithsonian reports that samples from the half-mile-wide space rock contain all five chemical bases needed to build DNA and RNA. In a study published in Nature Astronomy, researchers say these "nucleobases"—the core letters of genetic code—were found together in material collected from Ryugu, strengthening the idea that life's ingredients may have arrived via asteroid impacts billions of years ago. The findings build on similar results from NASA's Bennu mission and from carbon-rich meteorites that have landed on Earth, pointing to a broader cosmic origin story for life's chemistry.

Ryugu's samples were collected by Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft, which blasted a crater into the asteroid, scooped up subsurface material, and returned about 5.4 grams of debris to Earth in 2020. Working in an ultra-clean lab to avoid contamination, scientists extracted organic compounds using water and acid, then purified them to reveal the nucleobases. They found both major classes—purines and pyrimidines—in roughly comparable amounts, a balance that differs from what's seen in Bennu samples and meteorites. Those differences appear tied to varying levels of ammonia in the rocks, offering clues about how these molecules may have formed.

That possible link to ammonia is what stands out most to the team, hinting that previously unknown chemical pathways may have helped form nucleobases in the early solar system. But the bigger takeaway may be just how common those ingredients are. With similar findings from Ryugu, Bennu, and meteorites, scientists are increasingly seeing evidence that the building blocks of life are widespread across space—not rare flukes. That raises the possibility that early Earth was seeded repeatedly with these materials, helping kick-start biology. As geochemist Kliti Grice writes for the Conversation, "The story of life on our planet may be deeply connected to the chemistry of such ancient asteroids."