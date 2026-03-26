Olympics Ban Trans Athletes From Women's Events

Transgender athletes have been barred from women's events at future Olympics under a sweeping new rule announced by the International Olympic Committee. "It would not be fair for biological males to compete in the female category," said IOC president Kirsty Coventry, reports the Guardian. Going forward, athletes in women's categories will be subject to a one-time DNA test, and those without typical XX chromosomes—including some with differences in sex development (DSD)—will be barred, reports the New York Times. The IOC says the move follows an expert review suggesting athletes born with male sex markers retain physical advantages even after testosterone suppression.