Cops: Driver Caused Chaos at Airport, 'Didn't Remember' Why

A "highly intoxicated" man in a Ford Mustang smashed through a security gate at Daytona Beach International Airport on Wednesday before reaching the airfield and attempting to board multiple planes, police say. The Volusia Sheriff's Office identified the driver as 58-year-old Bryan Parker of Holly Hill, who was allegedly spotted heading toward the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University section of the airport around 4:30pm. Authorities say he approached an occupied plane that was already running but was unable to board because the doors were locked, per WESH . After a few more attempts, he allegedly made his way into an empty aircraft but was soon apprehended.

An airport spokesperson said Parker's Mustang had driven onto an active taxiway and through an active runway, per WOFL. Witnesses told deputies the vehicle came close to hitting an Embry-Riddle plane that was taxiing. A student at the scene told WESH that his first reaction was, "Oh, whoa, this is serious," though authorities "were able to act so fast, and nobody got hurt." The sheriff's office said Parker "indicated he was intoxicated on alcohol and drugs and didn't remember what led to the incident." Multiple charges against Parker are pending, and federal agents are now involved in the case. The damaged gate has since been replaced with a temporary fence.